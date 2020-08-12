Chambo Fisheries Sounds SOS to Govt

By Elijah Phompho– Contributor

Chambo Fisheries Breeding Ground

Chambo fisheries, a subsidiary of Pacific limited which opened its doors in 2011 to bread Chambo Fish, has appealed to government to help the company in its expansion drive in order to meet the overgrowing demand for fish both on the local and international market.

Chambo Fisheries Farm Manager, Al Amin made the appeal in an interview with Malawi Voice on Wednesday.

He said the demand for Chambo fish is very high in local and international markets hence the need to extend the breeding grounds.

“At the moment with the local Chambo bread, we are able to produce 100 tonnes per year but our capacity is 800 tonnes per year.

We should be able to produce over 2,000 tons per year once we construct addition fish farms in other parts of the country which shall enable us to meet both our local and international demand should government assist us, “ said Amin

He further disclosed that Chambo Fisheries uses a hi-tech Bio-Flock Water re-circulatory system whose materials and equipment they had to , a development he said makes them to operate under huge production costs hence appealing for government assistance.

On his part , Maurice Makuwira who is Senior Deputy Director in the Department of Fisheries promised to look into Chambo fisheries shortcomings saying government is committed to promote the aquaculture industry in the country.

Meanwhile, a renowned fish farming expert in the country, Asaf Chijere has warned that the country risks further depletion of its fish stocks due to over-fishing and changes in the biodiversity calling on government and the private sector to invest in fish farming.

Located along the Thyolo road in Limbe-Blantyre ,the MK 4.5 billion Chambo fisheries opened up for the local market in 2015 and has so far employed over 200 locals and trained over 600 local fish farmers who are now self employed in the aquaculture industry..