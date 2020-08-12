CCAP General Assembly Defies Chakwera On 10 People Directive

The Church of Central African Presbyterian (CCAP) General Assembly has snubbed government’s directive that gatherings should be less than 10 people.

It says they will continue conducting church services while observing the less than 100 gathering rule.

The General Assembly, which comprises all the five synods of Livingstonia, Nkhoma, Blantyre, Lusaka and Harare, met in Lilongwe earlier today where, among others, they have agreed not to obey the government directive.

Moderator for the Assembly, Reverend Dr Timothy Nyasulu, has confirmed the development.