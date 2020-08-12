BREAKING NEWS: Hypocrite Chakwera, Hundreds of MCP Supporters Flock To Mai Dinala’s Funeral Defeating Covid-19 Measures

Hundreds of people are flocking to Mai Dinala’s funeral at Chitawira in Blantyre, defeating COVID-19 measures of strictly 50 people attending such a ceremony.

We can reveal that women clad in UTM, MCP regalia and CCAP women’s guild have already gathered in large numbers at the funeral house.

While some of them have face masks, others have been spotted without the masks to prevent themselves from the risk of #COVID19.

The vigil also attracted a huge crowd last night, comprising church and party members as well as people in the surrounding neighbourhood.

Meanwhile, MDF are erecting tents at Soche SDA Church ground where the funeral service will be held in the presence of President Lazarus Chakwera.

This is a litmus test for the Chakwera administration in walking the talk as regards to the enforcement of restrictions on gatherings. #CFMNews #Malawi

  1. Galumtsukwa   August 12, 2020 at 8:45 am

    Mwayika photo yakale. President sangakhale choncho ndi anthu opanda ma bodyguard. Muchira.

