Rotary Club Of Blantyre Inducts Gus Banda As President…Prioritize Covid-19 Fight

Blantyre Rotary Club recently inducted Augustine Banda who is the Managing Director for Multichoice Malawi Limited as its new president.

The club also swore in a new Board which has identified the COVID-19 pandemic as its main area of focus in the year 2020/2021.

According to a statement from the club, the increase number of people affected by the pandemic has forced the club to commit its resources towards the fight against Covid-19.

Among others, the Club will be approaching organizations and individuals identified as Friends of the Rotary Club of Blantyre to partner in the fight to save lives.

The new board comprises of Gus Banda as the president, the immediate past President Mordecai Msiska SC.

Vizenge Kumwenda as the Treasurer, Cris Chirwa and Annie Magola as Club Executive Secretary and Secretary respectively.