Multichoice Malawi Donates PPE to Queen’s Hospital

Multichoice Malawi Director Gus Banda (In Black Suit) Making a Symbolic Presentation

Multichoice Malawi has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre to help in the fight against Coronavirus pandemic which has so far claimed 152 lives in the country.

The Personal Protective Equipment worth over MK 38 Million includes 3,500 Face Masks and 3,500 Disposable Isolation Gowns.

In his remarks during the hand-over ceremony held on Tuesday, Managing Director for MultiChoice Malawi, Gus Banda said the company decided to donate PPE to the facility as one joining Malawians in fighting against the pandemic.

“We understand the times we are faced with now, and that co-operation and solidarity is important from each one of us at individual and corporate level.

We therefore come here today, to add to the earlier responses by several entities and commit our solemn support towards the COVID-19 fight in Malawi.

With the recent increase in the number of cases in Malawi, we recognize that the fight against COVID-19 is going to be a long one, and as a private organization, we should do everything in our power to run this marathon,” said Banda

Medical Personnel in PPE

He added: “Our core focus in this donation is delivery of these PPEs to people right at the frontline of this fight, interfacing with victims, suspected cases and in areas of high risk of the virus contagion.

This is mainly because, according the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 90,000 health workers globally have been infected with the virus.”

Multichoice Malawi also commended Medical personnel’s across the country for sacrificing their lives and precious time treating Coronavirus patients.

As of Tuesday, Malawi registered 4714 confirmed cases of Coronavirus including 2477 recoveries, thus according to a statement from Presidential Task Force on Covid-19.