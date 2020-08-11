Jomo Osman Re-Arrested Over Billy Mayaya Assault

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Ward Councillor Isaac Jomo Osman is in police custody for questioning over his involvement in the assault of Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) member Billy Mayaya last year.

File Photo: Mayaya after the assault

Southern Region Police Public Relations Officer, Ramsey Mshane confirmed the development on Tuesday in an interview with the state broadcaster MBC Online.

Human Rights activist Mayaya was in September last year brutally attacked by suspected DPP supporters as he and other members of HRDC were conducting anti Jane-Ansah demonstrations.