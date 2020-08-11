Chakwera, 49 Others to Attend Mai Dinala Funeral

Malawi President Reverend Dr. Lazarus Chakwera is expected to attend the funeral ceremony for Roseby Dinala, one of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) longest serving Members.

Chakwera to attend the funeral

According to a statement from Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Zanga-Zanga Chikhosi, the funeral ceremony will take place on Wednesday at Soche Seventh Day Adventist Ground in Blantyre.

The veteran politician Mai Dinala died on Tuesday in Blantyre at the age of 82 after serving MCP for 57 years.

Mai Dinala, who was chairperson of the MCP Women’s League for Blantyre, declared that she would serve the party as an honour to Kamuzu Banda until her death.

Recently, Malawi government gazetted a law known as public health (Corona virus and Covid-19) Prevention, Containment and Management Rules, 2020.

Among others, the new rule limits banned gatherings of more than 10 people with the exception of funerals limited to 50 people only.