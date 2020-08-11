Agora Manager In For ‘Stealing’ MK6.5 Million

By Kondwani Magombo

Mangochi, Aug. 11, Mana: Manager for Agora, Madelco Depot, Patrick Nachuma, in Mangochi, has been arrested for allegedly stealing the company’s money amounting to K6.5 million, Police have confirmed.

Daudi Confirmed the arrest

The Manager, 36, is suspected to have stolen the money through Mpamba and bank transactions and, according to Mangochi Police public relations office, he vanished when auditors came to the depot on 31st July.

“On the material day, the suspect vanished without notifying anyone after the company’s auditing team from Blantyre arrived at the premises,” said Mangochi Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Sub-Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi.

She added: “Following an audit, the team discovered that K6.5m transacted through the company’s Mpamba and bank accounts could not be accounted for.”

Nachuma, who has worked with Agora for two years, also allegedly went away with the company’s three cell phones, according to Daudi.

Investigations led to the arrest of Nachuma on Monday at Jali in Zomba where he was hiding and a sum of K5.4 million was recovered from him.

The suspect He hails from Mwangala Village, Traditional Authority Kadewele in Chiradzulu is expected to appear before court soon to answer the charge of theft by servant which is contrary to section 286 of the penal code.