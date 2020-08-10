Taxpayers to Pay Chakwera, Chilima Lawyers Over MK 5 Billion

The Malawi High Court has ordered Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to pay lawyers for President Lazarus Chakwera and his Vice President Saulos Chilima over MK 5 billion.

MCP Lawyers

The new order follows a constitution court ruling which ordered MEC to pay all legal costs for the first and second petitioner in presidential elections case.

According to the Registrar of the High Court, Agness Patemba the first respondent MEC has been given 45 days to pay the costs.

“The Court is of the view that the bill for the first petitioner be taxed at a total of MK 2,314, 184, 550 and at a total of MK 3,086,890 for the second petitioner.

The second respondent (MEC) is ordered to pay the total amount to the first and second petitioners within 45 days from the day of this order,” ordered Patemba.

UTM president Chilima and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Chakwera won the presidential elections in which they were challenging the outcome of May 2019 presidential elections.

MEC and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) president Peter Mutharika were the first and the second respondent in the case.