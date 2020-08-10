Police Starts Arresting People Without Face Masks

The Malawi Police have started arresting people who are not wearing face masks in public places as the measure of fighting the further Covid-19.

National Police Public Relations Officer, James Kadadzera confirmed the development on Monday morning.

“We have started enforcing the mandatory wearing of masks in all public places across the country,” confirmed Kadadzera

According to the newly gazetted Public Health (Corona virus and Covid-19) Prevention, Containment and Management Rules failing to wear face masks on public attracts a fine of MK100,000.

Malawi has about 4658 confirmed cases of Covid-19 including 146 deaths from 34763 tests conducted.