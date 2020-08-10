Chitipa United FC Impressed With Replica Jersey Sales

By Wisdom Ngwira

Mzuzu, August 10, Mana: Just a month after piloting sales for their replica jersey, TNM Super League outfit Chitipa United Football Club has expressed satisfaction with the public’s high demand of the uniform on the market.

Minister Timothy Mtambo spots the Chitipa united replica Jersey

The team says so far, they have almost finished selling the first consignment of the jersey which is going at K15, 000.00 each.

Chitipa United FC General Secretary, Duma Ngoma said the public has been positively responding to their plea to support the team by buying the replica jersey.

“As Chitipa United FC, we estimated that we will need about K33 million to run the team in a season and we strategized that for us to meet that amount, we needed to engage in a commercialization drive so that we at least raise half of that money through this drive.

We are happy that after we launched the initiative, many people have been buying the jersey and am proud to report that we are almost finishing selling the first consignment of the ordered jerseys,” said Ngoma.

He said they hope that through continued support from the general public, the team expects to raise the required amount for next football season.

“We are anticipating that people will continue supporting the team by purchasing our jerseys and other initiatives that we have put in place,” he said.

Ngoma said they are now contemplating on ordering many replica jerseys based on the response from the market.

“We have realized that we ordered few replica jerseys because of the limited start-up capital, but we are hopeful that this time around, we will bring in more so that we carter for the growing demand,” said Ngoma.

Local football analyst, George Chiusiwa hailed the commercialization drive path that Chitipa United have taken saying this will improve the team’s performance and economic status.

Besides Chitipa United FC, Nyasa Big Bullets, Silver Strikers and Be Forward Wanderers football clubs also sell replica jerseys.