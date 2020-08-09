Mangochi Central Lawmaker Victoria Kingstone Distances Herself From Nud** Photos

Member of Parliament for Mangochi Central Constituency Victoria Kingston has distanced herself from nud** photos circulating on social media.

Mukamaliza Munena- Kingstone

Social media platforms such Whatsapp and facebook on Sunday afternoon stormed with naked photos and a video of a woman ‘suspected’ to be the honorable Member of Parliament.

Reacting to the development, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker Kingstone described the photos as Photoshop aimed at damaging her good reputation.

“Mukamaliza ma photo-shop anuwo munena (When you are done with your photo-shop you will tell me)…I will remain Hon Victoria Kingston, not even an inch will move out of me,” said Kingston

According to the laws of the country, it is a criminal offence to share pornographic materials on the internet.