Malawi Covid-19 Preventive Laws ‘Satanic’–Wendy Harawa

Malawi’s celebrated gospel artist Wendy Harawa has described the newly gazetted Public Health (Corona Virus and Covid-19) Prevention, Containment and Management Rules as Satanic in nature.

Satana walowelela- Harawa

Among others, the government through the presidential task force on Covid-19 has banned church and mosque gathering of more than ten people.

Posting on her official facebook page, Harawa who is also spiritual daughter of prophet Shepherd Bushiri said the new measures are ‘Satanic’.

“Satana walowelela, church or Mosque of 10 people is equal to no church, bottle stores open 2pm to 8pm,” Posted Harawa

She further said: “Anyway more civic education may be needed for our officers of the law, you cannot fine someone driving their car for not wearing a mask, is inside a car public gathering?…

Masks are not meant to be worn for long hours health wise its not good, so not having it on in the car should not attract a fine.”

The Public Health (Corona Virus and Covid-19) Prevention, Containment and Management Rules, 2020, gazetted on Friday came to force on Saturday 8th August, 2020.

The rules contain general preventive measures to contain the escalation of Covid-19 like wearing face masks, provide for social distance of at least one metre from each other, washing hands with soap.