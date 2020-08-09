Malawi Court Fines Driver For An Act Likely to Spread Covid-19

By Mary Makhiringa

The Balaka Second Grade Magistrate Court on Friday, ordered a driver to pay a MK65,000 fine or serve a six months Imprisonment with Hard Labour jail sentence for negligence contrary to section 192 of the penal code.

Balaka Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Previous Makuta told Malawi News Agency in an interview that, the convict on 30 April 2020 was driving a Honda Life saloon type of vehicle from Balaka town heading to Chingeni roadblock.

He said: “Upon reaching the roadblock, he was stopped by traffic police officers for a traffic check. The officers found that the driver was carrying six passengers instead of four as the vehicle capacity demands.”

State Prosecutor, Winny Chikhobili pleaded with the court for a meaningful sentence on the driver to send a signal to others of the same character.

Therefore, the Second Grade Magistrate, Phillip Chibwana concurred with the state and proceeded to fine the driver K65,000.00 or in default serve a six month jail term, but the driver paid the fine.

Mathews Chongwa 26, hails from Manjawila village, in the area of Traditional Authority Tsikulamowa in Ntcheu.