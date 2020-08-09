Chakwera Mum On Running For Second Term…UTM Supporters Furious

To early to comment on that matter- Chakwera

Malawi President Reverend Dr. Lazarus Chakwera on Sunday neither confirmed nor denied if he would be running for a second term in office after the expiry his five year term.

President Chakwera was speaking in an interview with Private owned Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS).

He said it was too ‘early’ to comment on his second term bid saying Malawians will decide his future.

“It is too early to comment on that now…..let us wait until we get there,” said Reverend Chakwera

Ndimaganiza bho heavy… Chakwera will be one term president- Chilima

On his campaign trial, Malawi Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima hinted that Reverend Chakwera will be a one term president.

“I will be the next presidential candidate after Chakwera,” said Chilima whose party UTM forms part of Tonse administration.

During the interview, President Chakwera also promised Malawians to trim his presidential powers.