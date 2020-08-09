Cash Madame Dorothy Shonga Speaks Out

The best view comes after the hardest climb-Shonga

Renown Business Lady and socialist Dorothy Shonga popularly known as ‘Cash Madame’ on Sunday made her first facebook post after being released on bail by a Malawian court.

Dorothy who is the owner D.C Brand Cloud, a local branding and marketing company was arrested alongside Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) Chief Executive Officer Collings Magalasi on fraud and Money laundering charges.

“The best view comes after the hardest climb…God bless you’ll,” posted Shonga on her official facebook account, a post which attracted over five thousand likes and one thousand comments within six hours.

One of the cash Madame Facebook follower Pilirani Chilumbwa commented: “Dorothy shonga. Keep going. Keep pushing there is light and happiness at the end of this entire struggle.”

According to the state the accused persons Forced the MERA Internal Procurement and Disposal Committee to award a contract worth K107 million to Vink Enterprise which is owned by Shonga.