Nankhumwa, Msaka: DPP’s frontliners

BY CEDRICK NGALANDE

There has been a debate on whether DPP should look for new alliances in 2025 in order to win back the government. DPP does not need any more alliances other than the UDF to win back the government. A well organized DPP will easily beat Tonse.

The Author: Cedrick Ngalande

Several things need to be done to achieve this objective:

1. APM should be asked to continue leading the party until the convention.

2. Because most members of the executive committee have lost trust of the people, APM should appoint an interim committee to help him run the party up to the convention.

3. The convention should not be brought forward. Conventions are springboards for general elections. Conventions give energy and momentum to the nominee in readiness for the election. This is why conventions are held very close to general elections. If the convention is held now, the candidate will lose that momentum well before the election. It’s hard to sustain campaign momentum for 4 years!

4. The period between now and the conventions, about 3 years, should be used to rebuild the party. It is not time to campaign yet. A strong DPP will not need any alliance. In fact, the landscape of 2025 will be drastically different from now. The only party to beat will most likely be MCP.

Most likely the UTM will be a shadow of its former self, and therefore not a helpful potential alliance partner, either. In the history of party alliances, never has a junior partner of an alliance strengthened while in the alliance. Junior partners of alliances almost always shrink in sizes while in alliances. It is, therefore, not impossible that the UTM will weaken to the point of a briefcase party.