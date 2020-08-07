Chakwera Or Chatsika?

BY FOSTER F. FUNDI

Under-valued: Chakwera’s Area 6 mansion

You must be a slave not a political party supporter, to cheer and believe Chakwera’s mansion cost K10 million. He must believe you are stupid. He must think you’re a slave and you won’t know that it’s corruption not donation of very expensive Hammer registration MC 20, a Toyota Hilux single cab and Toyota Prado TX. He knows you’re a slave supporter and you won’t ask the names of the people who corruptly “donated” these luxury and super expensive high end cars and for what reason.

The donated Chakwera Hammer

Chakwera cooks up and inflates numbers to smear his political opponents.Chatsika deflates and omits assets values when declaring his assets. He must believe you’re stupid as such you won’t know nor question the other assets he omitted and transferred to his family members.

Chakwera must have known that you’re a slave supporter and bought media, as such you won’t demand names of those “donated” these expensive cars and in return what they’re getting. He must know that you won’t know that it actually wasn’t donation but rather corruption.

Another newly donated vehicle to Chakwera

I know Malawians aren’t stupid nor slave political supporters as such will demand names of these people who “donated” these expensive cars, what they’re getting in return, any government contracts they’re getting, government jobs they’re getting in return, disclose assets he transferred to his family members and trusts, true cost of vast mansion, spouse and family member assets etc. But if you’re a slave supporter, Chakwera is right, you will remain silent and cheer this blatant corruption.