UDF Appoints Yusuf Mwawa As Acting Publicity Secretary

The opposition United Democratic front (UDF) President Atupele Muluzi has approved the appointment of Yusuf Mwawa as the party’s acting National Publicity Secretary.

Mwawa appointed UDF Publicity Secretary

The appointment of Mwawa follows the arrest of Party’s Publicity Secretary Ken Ndanga in connection to the torching of UTM office in Lilongwe Prior to 23 June Presidential elections.

UDF’s Secretary General, Kandi Padambo confirmed the appointment of Mwawa in a statement issued on Thursday. He said the appointment was with immediate effect.

“I write to advise that it has pleased the party President Atupele Muluzi to approve the appointment of Yusuf Mwawa as Acting National Publicity Secretary with immediate effect,” said Padambo

Mwawa who is substantively the party’s National Director of Research will exercise the duties and responsibilities of the office of National Publicity Secretary until the judicial conclusion of the matter in which Ndanga is suspected to have been involved.