MACRA, Civil Aviation to Facilitate Safety Of Air Flights

By Aisha Amidu

Chakwera (left) and Shamu exchange documents after MoU signing

Lilongwe, August 6, Mana: Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (MACRA) and Department of Civil Aviation (DCA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster security and safety of air traffic.

Speaking at the signing of the MoU at Sunbird Capital Hotel in Lilongwe, DCA Director, James Chakwera whose department offers aeronautical telecommunication services to air operators said the MoU will help in transitory of information to air operators to and from their destination.

“This will make the work of air operators easy as they will easily send information to and from on how air passengers can travel safely while ensuring the safety through the communication that will be synchronized at MACRA,” Chakwera said.

Commenting on the MoU signed by the two bodies, MACRA Director General Henry Shamu said the signed agreement by the two parties will help boost the economy of the country in one way or the other through the entrusted safety of air passengers.

“Safety is paramount in boosting the economy and this can be achieved through the frequencies and the communication that is regulated at MACRA,” Shamu said.

Director of telecommunications at MACRA, Henry Silika said in an interview that the MoU will also help to fill the gaps that were present the time MACRA and DCA were working as independent bodies.

“This will help to rectify the mistakes which were present due to lack of information as each party was working independently,” Silika said.

DCA is working on opening air fields which were closed due to the wide spread of COVID-19 on 1 April this year as one of the measures of preventing the pandemic.

The idea has come in consultation with the Ministry of Health as the pandemic has affected the economy of the country especially those who rely on aeronautical services.