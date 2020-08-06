DPP’s Field Marsha Ben Phiri Arrested

The Malawi Police Service (MPs) has arrested opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Director of Elections, Dr. Ben Phiri who is also Member of Parliament for Thyolo Central.

Ben Phiri arrested

The former Local Government Minister, Dr. Phiri was picked on Thursday morning by Fiscal Police for questioning in Lilongwe.

National Police Spokesperson, James Kadadzera was not available to comment on the issue.

Recently, the former governing DPP accused Tonse administration which is being led by Lazarus Chakwera of plotting to arrest its members on ‘fake’ charges.