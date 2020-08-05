RALPH KASAMBARA WRITES: Maturity Is The Ability To Delay Gratification

Kasambala: A foolish man will enjoy a perfect today & lose a perfect tomorrow.A wise man will forfeit a perfect today to gain a perfect tomorrow

My mother graduated in 1965 &got a teaching job at a Government teachers trainingCollege The teachers were given car loans she bought a brand new Opel Kadett.They were to pay back the loan over 4 years.However, one of the teachers took half of the money the others took as loan… Bought a fairly used car & got a driver.So, when other teachers would drive to school & park their brand new cars, his driver would drop him off in the morning & come and pick him at knocking off time.My mum said they laughed at him, calling him “Acting Big Man” because he got a driver… But he’d just smile.One day, one of the teachers had cause to go out of the school during school hours.

He returned to report that he saw his colleague’s driver using his car as *taxi*When they “reported” his driver to him, he said he was aware that was why he hired a driver…Why park a car for 6-8 hours, when it can be making money for you?The other teachers were stunned: suddenly, he didn’t look as stupid as they thought!Now, because of the extra income from using his car as a taxi, he was able to pay back the loan in a year…By the 2nd year, he bought a 2nd car to add to his taxi fleet.

By the 3rd year, he bought 2 more taxis!By the 4th year when my mum & others finished paying their loans, this guy had 6 taxis.Then he bought a brand new Opel Kadett, the newer model!Other cars were 4 years old… My mum said, that was the moment they realised who was smart & who wasfoolish among them all.This happened 1965-1970.I was born 1968, in the midst of all this.I was told that story in 1979 when I entered secondary schoolIt has remained in my brains since then…

Today, I see too many young folks more interested in *spending* their money instead of *investing* it theydon’t have to buy the things they don’t need to impress people who don’t like them.Too many people living fake lives in these days of social media.The fake generation buy fake hair, fake nails , list is long – fake almost everything.I’ve seen people pose by cars they don’town to take pictures & post on socialmedia.

Young people don’t seem to understanddiscretion: the competition to out doeach other in the “I’ve arrived” rankingis just too much.My niece, an undergraduate asked meto buy her a phone…I asked what type does she want: shementioned a type, I checked the price:$200 USNow, I use an Infinix Hot 5 worth maybe $50US or lessthereabout, it was even a gift by oneof my site contractors.But this 20 year old girl wants to use a$200 US phone!Something is definitely wrongsomewhere…!

Seriously, we can’t continue like this.My generation is halfway out.I am sorry for the younger generation,those aged 16-30. I honestly don’t knowwhat this world would be like whenthey are in their 50s & 60s.

May God’s mercy prevail upon them,may He give them sense.Amen.Let me add:Mike Murdock says,”A foolish man will enjoy a perfect today & lose a perfect tomorrow.A wise man will forfeit a perfect today to gain a perfect tomorrow.

MATURITY IS THE ABILITY TO DELAY GRATIFICATION”.

Every young person needs to understand this!Folks now you understand why for the last 2 years I have been driving a Toyota Ractis. And my kids used to make fun of me. But I knew what I was doing. One has to learn to spend within their income brackets. Otherwise akatapila will be frequent visitors at your house.Enjoy the rest of your *AUGUST*Happy new month!!