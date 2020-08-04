Lions Club Donates Personal Protective Equipment to Kamuzu Central Hospital

By Ireen Kayira

Lilongwe, August 4, Mana: Lions Club District 412B has donated Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) to Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) to assist in the fight against Covid-19.

Speaking during the handover ceremony in Lilongwe at KCH Monday, Lions Club District 412B Governor, Ken Banda said the donation was part of the money that the Lions Club International(LCI) has given to Malawi to assist the health system .

“We had informed the Lions Club International about the plight of health workers in the country in regards to the escalation of Covid-19,” he said.

Banda said LCI has been given them an amount of 10,000 dollars to assist in the fight of the pandemic and it would be channelled three central hospitals in Lilongwe, Blantyre and Mzuzu.

“Lions in general are involved in issues of health as some of the pillars are diabetes, sight, Childhood cancer as such all issues that involve health are our priority,” he said.

KCH Public Relations Officer (PRO), Chiyanjano Kazombo said the need for PPEs was high at the hospital because the PPEs available are disposable as such there was need for the hospital to be supplied all the time.

“The number of people infected people is getting high every day and the isolation centre is getting full as such workers who are working there are in need of the equipments as they attend to a lot of patients,” she said.

Kazombo said when the there was the cases were new in the country there were few people in the isolation centre but as of late the number of people increasing at the isolation centre .