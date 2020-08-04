Fatal Road Accidents Irks Chitipa Police

By Bishop Witmos

Chitipa, August 3, Mana: Police in Chitipa have urged Taxi Motorcycle Operators in the District to follow road traffic rules and regulations to avoid road accidents.

The motorcycle taxi operators during the training

Speaking Monday during training on Road Traffic Rules and Regulations District Based Motorcycle Taxi Operators, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police who is Officer In- Charge for Chitipa Police Station, Aubrey Kawale expressed concern over increased fatal road accidents in the district.

He said there has been an increase in road accidents attributing most of them to lack of adherence to road traffic laws and regulations by the motorcycle taxi operators.

“We have registered 10 fatal road accidents since January, 2020, against two in the same period in 2019. Most of these accidents are attributed to the motorcycle taxi operators,” Kawale pointed out.

“In most cases Motorcyclists in the District do not observe carrying capacity besides operating without putting on crunch helmets. They don’t observe speed limit,” he added.

Chairperson for Chitipa Taxi Motorcycle Operators, Andrew Silanga commended the Police for the training which he said would go a long way in curbing road accidents in the district.

“This training was a good initiative towards improving our working relationship the working relationship with the law enforcers,” he said.

Chitipa district borders two neighbouring districts from Tanzania and Zambia, as a result, some of the Motorcyclists in the district use foreign registration numbers, as a result, it becomes difficult to trace them during road accidents.