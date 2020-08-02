Abida Mia Distributes Meat to Thousands of People in Shire Valley

By Leo Mkhuwala

Blessed is the hand that giveth

In observance of the Islamic obligation to slaughter animals to reflect the Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail for the sake of God, Abida Sidik Mia who is Deputy Minister of Lands has over the weekend distributed ‘Qurbani’ meat to thousands of people in the Shire Valley.

Mia who is also legislator for Chikwawa-Nkombezi conducted the distribution in collaboration with the World Muslim League.



Every year during the Islamic month of Dhul Hija after the Eid Ul Adha prayers, Muslims around the world who can afford to do so are obligated to slaughter an animal-a goat, sheep, cow or camel to share with friends, family and the poor. This meat is referred to as Qurbani meat.