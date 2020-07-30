Govt to Set Up Job Centres

By Lydia Kalonde,MANA

Minister of Labour and Vocational Training, Ken Kandodo has disclosed Government’s plan to set up job centres across the country in a bid to improve employment and job creation.

The Minister said the exercise will start in all the major cities of Lilongwe, Blantyre, Zomba and Mzuzu and in the five municipalities of Mangochi, Karonga, Kasungu, Luchenza and Thyolo.

The job centres will be a database where people looking for jobs will log on the computer and check jobs that are available and at the same time employers will share details about their organizations and vacancies available.

“Our colleagues from other countries are using job centres and it is a good way of finding jobs that are available that time. In fact these job seekers will also be able to upload their qualifications in the database which will make it easier for employers to find people they are looking for,” said Kandodo

He added that, Government will ensure that the job centres are operational and they serve the purpose of job creation.

Kandodo said once these job centres show progress and are in full operation they will roll out the set up of job centres across the country.