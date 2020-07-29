Oops!Chakwera Bans Kaunjika In Malawi

Government has banned importation of second hand underwear and other items following the new Control of Goods Act which aims to restrict imports and encourage local manufacturing.

This was announced at a press briefing in Lilongwe by Minister of Trade, Sosten Gwengwe, as all import and export permits have been revoked and new ones will be issued in respect of the new trade regime. Traders will have to get the new permits by 7 August.

The Minister said the new law challenges local industry to produce the products that need not to be imported like tooth picks and vegetables. All licenses under the old regime expired on 24 July after the gazette of the new law.