Minister Challenges ADMARC to Reclaim Its Lost Glory

By Lydia Kalonde

Blantyre, July 29, Mana: Minister of Labour and Vocational Training, Ken Kandodo has challenged Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC) to bring in new ideas that will bring the organization back to its glory days.

He made the remarks on Monday during a familiarization tour of ADMARC Offices in Blantyre.

According to Kandodo, there is more that ADMARC can do apart from buying and selling maize to people.

“You are one of the biggest employers and I believe with new innovations or even revamping of old programs the institution can still be productive in this new era.

“ADMARC was big; it was making cane fruits, rice and peanuts. Am sure that can also be possible this time around with right framework and support from Government,” he said.

He, therefore, retaliated Government’s full support to ADMARC to ensure that it is back on it’s feet again and is able to contribute to the one million jobs initiative by the Tonse Alliance lead government.

ADMARC Chief Executive Officer, Felix Jumbe said it was comforting knowing that Government has very good plans to see ADMARC succeed.

“The Minister said they aim at creating one million jobs but we are challenging Government that we can actually create four million jobs if these farmers are guaranteed readily available market to buy their commodities.

“We have four million small holder farmers in this country, and ADMARC as a platform that provide the market for all the agriculture production in the country, if well funded can buy commodities from these farmers thereby creating four million jobs,” said Jumbe.

Jumbe added that there is need to balance the urban and rural economy in order to achieve economic growth.

He added that 80 percent of the population live in the rural areas and are small holder farmers who need the much needed support in order to have a steady economy.

Jumbe, however, said all this can be achieved if Government can give ADMARC MK300 billion to fully reboot their operations, buy state of the art machinery, set up new warehouses and enough to be able to buy commodities from small holder farmers.