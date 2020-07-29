Fredokiss Case Adjourned to Unknown Date

By Blessings Kaunda,MANA

Mzuzu Court House on Tuesday adjourned hearing of a case for rapper Fredokiss, real name Penjani Kaluwa and two of his friends as the presiding Magistrate did not report for work due to new Covid-19 working program at the court.

Fredokiss was arrested on 23rd June and was charged with the offense of offering handouts during Fresh Presidential Elections contrary to Presidential and Parliamentary Elections Act (PPEA).

In an interview at Mzuzu Court House, lawyer representing Kaluwa, Leonard Mbulo, said the court is now working in shifts due to Covid-19 pandemic hence the development.

“It is indeed true that today we were supposed to have court hearing for Penjani Kaluwa and two of his friends unfortunately the presiding magistrate of the case was not around.

“A programme has just been released and she will be coming to office every Monday because of Covid-19 pandemic as the court has decided to reduce number of employees at working place,” said Mbulo.

He said the registry has advised to give another date when the case will commence.

Fredokiss was arrested in Rumphi by Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers and was subsequently handed over to police.