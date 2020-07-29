CCAP Livingstonia Synod Choirs Silenced As Covid-19 Cases Escalate

By Blessings Kaunda

Mzuzu, July 29, Mana: Church of Central African Presbyterian (CCAP) Synod of Livingstonia has advised all choirs to temporarily stop singing or else use compact disks (CDs) amid rise in Covid-19 cases.

CCAP’s Livingstonia Synod General Secretary Levi Nyondo and Moderator Douglas Chipofya

Speaking Monday following the letter the Synod released, CCAP Livingstonia Synod, General Secretary, Rev. Levi Nyondo said it has been observed that some members of the choirs remove face masks during the singing.

“We are trying to control the spread of Covid-19 that is why we encourage our church members to be putting on face masks. However, during singing some choir members remove face masks which is not advisable.

“As a result, we have decided to use compact disks (CDs) so that there is nobody singing,” said Nyondo.

He said some churches had completely banned singing, but in their case they are to use CDs besides observing social distance.

“Some choirs do not have CDs so it is a problem to control them but we are in a learning process and I believe that we will reach a point where solution will be found,” he said.

The General Secretary added that every week the church receive reports that one of their church members has tested positive for Covid-19, a development he described as unfortunate.

“Some have expressed the need to use keyboards when singing hymns amidst the service to avoid droplets during singing, but we are still looking into that,” said the General Secretary.

Mzuzu CCAP St Andrews Congregation Choir Secretary, Thomas Kumwenda said the choirs totally agree to what the Synod has put in place to curb the spread of Covi-19.

“We agree and we will comply with what the church authorities have said since it is one way of fighting the pandemic,” said Kumwenda.

He said as St Andrews Church, all choral trips and festivals have been stopped.