Kaliati Warns Against Bureaucracy in Government Offices

By Mary Makhiringa

Balaka, July 27, Mana: Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare Patricia Kaliati, over the weekend warned senior government officers against abuse of their offices and fellow workers.

Kaliati said it was disheartening to note that some senior officials in government departments ill treating their junior staff a situation she described as unfortunate.

She, therefore, called an end to the malpractice.

Kaliati made the remarks when she toured Liwonde Community Development Training Centre in Balaka where among other things, she was taken on a tour around the college and later had a meeting with both junior and top management staff of the college.

Said Kaliati: “some managers feel that by being managers they have all the reasons to ill treat junior staff irrespective of gender. This nonsense must stop and I am warning all weak men that this must stop immediately else the law will take its course.”

According to the Minister, her office is still investigating the issue of sexual harassment at Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) which went viral on social media.

“As I am proceeding with my investigations, I have come to learn that some women at the institution were seducing the man, some went as far as fighting with fellow women for the man, all this will be looked into,” she said.

Commenting on the college situation, Kaliati said she was happy that members of staff are really trying in making the place a second home for visitors.

“I am impressed with the cleanliness at this place, so far I have advised them to improve more especially the beddings in the rooms, they also need to work hard in making sure that all junior staff arrears are paid before August end, as a way of motivating them,” she said.

Speaking in an interview, Centre Manager Emmanuel Kasomphe thanked the Minister for her visit saying it has shown that the centre is at the heart of the Ministry.

“There are 16 courses that this centre is planning to be offering only that we are currently preparing our curricular,” he said.

Liwonde Community Development Training Centre was established in 2012 to train front line workers in community development, gender and social welfare in addition to Magomero Centre which provides long term courses.

Apart from visiting Liwonde community development centre, Kaliati also visited Balaka and Liwonde skills development centre constructed by Central and East African Rail Ways (CEAR).