Nankhumwa Asks Chakwera to Extend Probation Period for Ministers

Leader of opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa has asked President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera to extend the five months probation period given to his cabinet Ministers.

President Chakwera and Nankhumwa

Malawi President Reverend Dr. Chakwera gave his cabinet a five months period to deliver failing which they will be fired.

Speaking in an interview with Zodiak Radio on Sunday, Nankhumwa said the ministers cannot deliver within the set time frame hence the need for the president to extend the time.

“The president should consider extending the time frame, the five months period is not enough considering the challenges the country is currently facing with the coronavirus pandemic,” said Nankhumwa

He added: “Most of the civil servants are not working due to the pandemic so it will be difficult for the ministers to deliver”

President Chakwera’s cabinet has 31 members including his Vice President Saulos Chilima and deputy Ministers.