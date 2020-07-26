Mutharika Still Strong, Will Not Resign- Nankhumwa

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the Southern Region, Kondwani Nankhumwa says Professor Peter Mutharika will continue to discharge his duties as DPP’s president.

We will rise again- Nankhumwa

Nankhumwa, who is also leader of opposition in parliament, was speaking in an interview with Zodiak Radio on Sunday. He said the former president Professor Mutharika is ‘still strong’.

“President Professor Mutharika will not resign as DPP president…he is still strong and will finish his five year term,” said Nankhumwa adding that the Party needs him (Mutharika) most than before.

Nankhumwa also assured DPP supporters across the country and abroad that the Party will bounce back in the near future.

The former president Professor Mutharika was elected as DPP leader during party’s convention which was conducted in July 2018.