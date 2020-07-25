Vice President Chilima Meets With Heads Of Missions

Nine Heads of Diplomatic Mission on Friday morning paid courtesy calls on Malawi’s Vice President, Dr. Saulos Chilima at his Capital Hill offices in Lilongwe.

Chilima meets Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China H.E.. Liu Hongyang in Lilongwe- Photo Lisa Kadango, Mana

Chilima discussed a number of issues with the envoys bordering on social economic development and fostering of International Relations as a precursor for promotion of successful trade policies between nations.

The nine Heads of Mission who paid the courtesy calls on Dr. Chilima were His Excellency (HE) Jurgen Borsch Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany, HE John Ngwata Phiri High Commissioner of the Republic of Zambia.

HE Gerald Cunninghum Ambassador of the Republic of Ireland, HE Liu Hongyang Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, HE Hassan Ahmed Shawky Hassan Shawky Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Zambian High Commissioner H.E Dr John Ngwata Phiri pays Courtesy call to the Vice President Rt Hon Saulosi Chilima in Lilongwe

The envoys also included Her Excellency Hilda Suka Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe, HE Robert Scott Ambassador of the United States of America, HE Anurag Bhushan High Commissioner of the Republic of India, and HE Prince Ahlangene Sigcau High Commissioner of the Republic of South Africa.