MCP Ministers Dominate Cabinet Committee On Public Private Partnership

Malawi President Rev Dr. Lazarus Chakwera on Friday appointed a special cabinet committee public private partnership comprising of four Malawi Congress Party (MCP) members and one each for UTM and Peoples Party.

Chilima to chair the committee

According to a press statement signed by Chief Secretary to the Government Zangazanga Chikhosi, the committee will be chaired by country’s Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima.

Other committee members are Minister of Finance Felix Mlusu, Minister of Transport and Public Works Sidik Mia, Minister of Labour Ken Kandodo, Minister of Energy Newton Kambala, Minister of Trade Sosten Gwengwe and Minister of Industry Roy Kachale Banda.

The statement said the PPP Cabinet committee will act as an effective platform for the regular consultations between the private and public sectors.

The committee will also ensure that business environment is competitive and supports the development of public private partnerships as well as the creation and attraction of new businesses.