TNM Slashes Internet Price by 70%

Mobile Phones Service Provider, Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM) has reduced its internet data charges by 7O percent.

Kazako commended TNM for reducing internet price

TNM Executive Officer, Michael Buitelaar disclosed the development at Sunbird Capital in Lilongwe during the launch of the new 4G Smartphone.

According to Buitelaar, the decision has been arrived following some recent interface with Minister of Information Gospel Kazako, in the wake of the “data must fall campaign.”

“As a Malawian company, we want to grow with Malawians and we believe reducing the cost of data is good for the growth of Malawi’s GDP,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Information Gospel Kazako has applauded TNM for the decision, pointing out that ICT is a driver for economic growth.-