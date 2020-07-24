Rwandan President Kagame Not Coming to Malawi

Malawi government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has dismissed a press statement circulating on social media alleging that Rwandan President Paul Kagame would visit the country.

The fake statement signed by Presidential Secretary Sean Kampondeni indicated that Kagame would arrive in the Country on 20th August to hold a bilateral talk with President Lazarus Chakwera.

It also alleged that President Chakwera and the first lady Monica Chakwera would go on state visits to Namibia, Qatar, Germany and Kenya.

A statement dated 23 July 2020 signed by Principal Secretary said; “The said statement is not true”

The government has since advised Malawians to verify information with relevant authorities and desist from fabricating and spreading fake news.