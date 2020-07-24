Mathanga Gets Court Bail

The Blantyre Magistrate Court has granted bail to former Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) Board Chairperson Jean Mathanga and former Chief Executive Officer John Kandulu.

Commissioner Mathanga out on bail

The Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested the two on Thursday alongside former ESCOM’s Director of Procurement Fanuel Nkhono and Senior Procurement Officer Emilias Kandapo for abuse of Office.

On bail conditions, Mathanga has been ordered to pay a MK2 million cash bond, MK4 million non-cash bond each for two sureties, surrender all her travel documents and report to ACB offices in Lilongwe on Wednesdays once every fortnight.

Kandulu, Nkhono and Kandapo have each been ordered to pay MK1.5 million cash bond, MK4 million non-cash bond each for two sureties, and report to ACB in Lilongwe every Wednesday.