Ex-Flames Team Manager Mbolembole to Be Buried On Saturday

The body of former Malawi National Football Team Manager, Stuart Mbolembole will be buried on Saturday at his home village in Zomba district.

Mbolembole to be buried on Saturday

Mbolembole who until his death was chairperson for National Coaches Association died on Thursday at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre after a long time battle with cancer.

Posting on his official facebook account, sports analysts David Kanyenda described Mbolembole death as great blow to the football fraternity.

The late Mbolembole also worked Be Forward Wanderers team manager and Malawi National Women’s Football team coach.