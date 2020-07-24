Bizarre!Accounts Officers Knock-Off While Court In Progress In Mzuzu

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor (North) Christopher Mzomera Ngwira has spent a night in the cooler after failing to fulfil some bail conditions.

Ngwira handed himself over to police yesterday morning and the senior resident magistrate’s court in Mzuzu granted him bail in the evening on the condition that he pays K200 000 in bail bond and non-cash surety worth K500, 000.

However, according to his lawyer Christon Ghambi, Ngwira failed to pay the money because accounts officers at the court had already knocked off by the time they went out of court.

“We came out of court after 5pm and by then accounts officers had already knocked off. We expect to pay the cash this morning,” said Ghambi.