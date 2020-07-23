Msaka Says DPP Will Bounce Back..Meets Mutharika

The main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the Eastern Region, Bright Msaka says former President Professor Peter Mutharika has assured the party of continued support.

Msaka: DPP will never die

Msaka made the remarks after visiting the former president and DPP leader Professor Mutharika at his retirement home in Mangochi district on Wednesday.

Addressing Eastern region DPP supporters after the meeting Msaka said Mutharika assured them to continue supporting the party to the last drop.

Commenting on the future of DPP, Msaka said the party will never Collapse as it is the only largest Party in Malawi.

Prior to meeting the President, Msaka met party structures where he assured them of his continued support towards rebuilding and continual enjoyment of APM strong brand across.

Apart from the Vice President, the entourage included members of parliament from the eastern region, National Governing Council Members, Regional Members and District Governors.