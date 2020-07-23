MEC Commissioner Jean Mathanga Arrested

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Commissioner Dr. Jean Mathanga and former Board Chairperson for Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) John Kanduku.

Commissioner Mathanga arrested

ACB’s Director Reyneck Matemba confirmed the arrest on Thursday evening. He said the bureau will release a statement on the matter.

Commissioner Mathanga is allegedly connected to the MK1.4 billion procurement scam at Escom between 2015 and 2016.

The Bureau has also arrested two other top officials from the ESCOM on the same offence.