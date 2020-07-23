DPP Governor Mzomera Ngwira Released On Bail Hours After Arrest

The Mzuzu Resident Magistrate Court has granted bail to main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Regional Governor for the North Reverend Christopher Mzomera Ngwira hours after handing himself to police.

Reverend Ngwira and three others namely Joe Nyirongo who is DPP’s Deputy Director Of Programs, Lumbani Munthali and Thembisile Nkosi were arrested inciting political violence.

In the case, it is alleged that Ngwira sent some people to disrupt a solidarity rally for opposition parties at Chibavi Ground in Mzuzu on March 20 2016.

In his ruling, Senior Resident Peter Kandulu, has ordered that the accused to pay a bail bond of MK200 thousand each, to bring a blood relation surety in form of witness with MK500 thousand each.