Malawians Take Data Must Fall Protest Online

Internet Users in Malawi have stormed social media platforms such as facebook, Twitter and Whatsapp with ‘Internet Data Must Fall’ online protest.

The protesters are demanding that internet service providers such as TNM and Airtel Malawi should reduce the prices for internet data bundles.

The protesters are using the #datamustfall hash-tag to show their anger with the high price of internet service in the country.

On Monday, Minister of Information, Gospel Kazako advised Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) to engage mobile telecommunications companies to reduce the cost of internet data to enable more Malawians enjoy services in the communication sector.

Kazako said Information Communication Technology (ICT) was deemed to be catalyst of any economy because people use internet data to access services to contribute positively to all spheres of development.