Blantyre Synod Makes Face Masks Mandatory

The Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP)-Blantyre Synod says congregants without face masks will not be allowed into service of worship starting from next Sunday.

Only Christians with masks will be allowed to worship – Rev Gama

Blantyre Synod General Secretary, Reverend Billy Gama made the announcement on Monday during a presser in Blantyre.

The Blantyre Synod CEO, Rev Gama also said that all Christians will be required to have their body temperatures checked before the services as the measure of preventing the spread of Covid-19.

“We are introducing the use of gun thermometers to screen temperatures of those attending church services. Those with high temperatures will be sent home,” said Rev Gama

Recently, the Synod closed its Neno Church after some of the Christians tested Positive for Covid-19.