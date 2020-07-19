Veep Chilima Undergo Covid-19 Test

Malawi Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima on Sunday under-went Covid-19 test as advised by health officials after his personal secretary succumbed to Covid-19 two weeks ago.

Chilima Tested negative for Covid-19

In a statement posted on his official facebook page, the Vice President Dr. Chilima said has once again tested negative.

“Earlier in the day, I again went for tests as guided by the health personnel two weeks ago when I was first tested. I have again tested negative,” Chilima posted on Facebook.

Meanwhile, the second citizen Chilima has asked Malawians to joins hands in the fight against Covid-19 in the country.

Among others, Chilima urged Malawians to be washing hands regularly, practicing respiratory hygiene, keeping social distance, putting on masks as one way of preventing the pandemic.

Recently, the Vice President Dr. Chilima who is also Minister responsible for Public Sector Reforms cancelled his trip to north region as part of preventing the spread of Covid-19 in the country.