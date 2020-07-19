Reasons Why Alliance Government Always Fail

BY JOSHUA CHISA MBELE
Coalition Governments don’t last long. Reasons for collapse are many and the cracks are typically from the structural coalition formations,
~ governing economics,
~ change of political landscape,
~ consolidation of individuals power bases,
~ semi-gods in party structures,
~ institutional corruption
~ insatiable greed of key members. Just to mention a few.
I shall explain each of above. I raise this topic today, so that you are fully aware and make every effort to avoid the pitfalls.
#Tonse #Alliance must succeed NOT AT ANY COST otherwise Malawians will be letdown. They have huge expectations.
#Disclaimer: This is not Chancellor College Political Analysis. These are observations of my stay on earth for the past 56 years.
If you are in your 40s or below, just say #Amen.
Ndawala pa Town …..
Ine Ndwiiii……