Reasons Why Alliance Government Always Fail

By on No Comment

BY JOSHUA CHISA MBELE

Coalition Governments don’t last long. Reasons for collapse are many and the cracks are typically from the structural coalition formations,

~ governing economics,

~ change of political landscape,

~ consolidation of individuals power bases,

~ semi-gods in party structures,

~ institutional corruption

~ insatiable greed of key members. Just to mention a few.

I shall explain each of above. I raise this topic today, so that you are fully aware and make every effort to avoid the pitfalls.

#Tonse #Alliance must succeed NOT AT ANY COST otherwise Malawians will be letdown. They have huge expectations.

#Disclaimer: This is not Chancellor College Political Analysis. These are observations of my stay on earth for the past 56 years.

If you are in your 40s or below, just say #Amen.

Ndawala pa Town …..🏃🏿‍♂️🏃🏿‍♂️🏃🏿‍♂️

Ine Ndwiiii……😳😳

Reasons Why Alliance Government Always Fail added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.