Reasons Why Alliance Government Always Fail

BY JOSHUA CHISA MBELE

Coalition Governments don’t last long. Reasons for collapse are many and the cracks are typically from the structural coalition formations,

~ governing economics,

~ change of political landscape,

~ consolidation of individuals power bases,

~ semi-gods in party structures,

~ institutional corruption

~ insatiable greed of key members. Just to mention a few.

I shall explain each of above. I raise this topic today, so that you are fully aware and make every effort to avoid the pitfalls.

#Tonse #Alliance must succeed NOT AT ANY COST otherwise Malawians will be letdown. They have huge expectations.

#Disclaimer: This is not Chancellor College Political Analysis. These are observations of my stay on earth for the past 56 years.

If you are in your 40s or below, just say #Amen.

Ndawala pa Town …..

Ine Ndwiiii……