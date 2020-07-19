IG to Restore Public Trust; ‘Apolisi ndi Abale Anu’

The newly appointed Inspector General of Malawi Police Service (MPs), Dr. George Kainja has vowed to work professionally and restore public trust.

We will re-store public trust-IG

Kainja made the promise on Saturday in an interview with Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) radio. He said his top priority as Malawi police Chief will be to restore the public trust,

“It is true, as the police service we have lost public trust…so my first priority will be to restore the public trust by among others strengthening the relationship between the police and members of the general public,” said Dr. Kainja adding that people should not be afraid of the police.

Among others, the Police IG Dr. Kainja said un-conducive political environment, corrupt police officers and shortage of police officers are among of the factors that have contributed to the lost public trust.

The IG Dr. Kainja also promised to improve the welfare of junior police officers in country as one way of motivating them to work professionally.

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera appointed Dr. George Kainja as the Inspector General of Police replacing Duncan Mwapasa.