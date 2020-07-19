CSOs Brands Chakwera ‘Hypocrite’

By Elijah Phompho

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in the country have branded the new administration of President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera as being ‘hypocrite’ in the way it has managed the national affairs, few weeks after being sworn in,

CSOs under the banner of Civil Society Platform on good governance says that the three weeks of Dr Chakwera’s administration has shown that the Tonse alliance leadership is either diverting away from its promises or implementing the same policies he despised under his predecessor, President Peter Mutharika.

Chairperson for the grouping, Billy Banda of Malawi Watch said that it is surprising to note that president Chakwera was in the fore front undermining the coronavirus pandemic fight when he was in opposition by prioritizing his campaign bid only to change tune now when he is in power.

Banda has since asked president Chakwera to apologies to the Malawian population for comprising the Covd-19 pandemic fight due to his campaign bid saying his action has led to a surge in corona virus cases and deaths the country is experiencing currently.

“In the few weeks of his reign, president Chakwera has demonstrated that he is taking this country backwards.

He made quite significant promises but he has lately shown not to be committed to the promises he made”, said activist Billy Banda

He was speaking at a press briefing him alongside other Civil Society leaders held in Blantyre on Friday.

He said by taking back the one hundred thousand kwacha free tax band policy back to Parliament after it had already been provided for in the July to August supplementary budget, the government seems to play double standards.

He also said government is yet to live to its expectation of creating one million jobs and universal fertilizer subsidy.

Also speaking at the briefing was activist Philip Kamangira who said government seems to be acting on social media propaganda by arresting sympathizers of the immediate past regime of DPP without carrying out thorough investigations.

On his part, Unandi Banda of National Elections System Trust (NEST), said it would be difficult for President Chakwera to build a united Malawi on the basis of revenge saying the recent arrests of DPP sympathizers seem to be driven by the desire to revenge on the part of the new government.

However, government spokesperson who is also Minister of information Gospel Kazako backed the government arrests saying it is part of recovering public money which was misappropriated during the previous administration.