Of Matemba’s Lies and Incompetency

BY BASHIR B SNR

1. In 2016 when asked by times on the progress of the 518 billion cashgate under DPP he said his investigations have led him to 13 files with above 200 billion unaccounted for.

In 2020, he says, out of the 13 files, he is remaining with 2 files which have international institutions involvement.

My observation:

Mr. Matemba knew of these 2 files in 2016, much as they take time but the so called international organizations can’t take over 4 solid years just to respond to him.

That aside, why couldn’t he start with the concluded 11 files? I believe we could understand him that way.

2. He arrested Karim on money laundering case in 2018. Up until now, he has never taken him to court. He dilly dally with taking the matter to court saying courts take time to give dates to corruption cases.

My observation:

He has never written the chief justice to be given a priority on his cases.

Secondly, I observed, in 2019, ACB arrested an individual on a corruption case that involved K156,000.00 and the case was concluded within the same year. Which courts and ACB handled this special case?

3. He says the death of Njaunju pains him and would wish to have justice done on the fallen brave son of the soil.

My observation:

If you did sympathize with Njaunju, the best was to proceed with the case that costed his life. That’s how you would have seen justice from ACB on Njaunju, instead, he kept the file that killed a fellow officer under the carpet.

4. He claims to have arrested DPP gurus and no opposition members

My observation:

There is no DPP member serving jail in our prison. The only politicians serving jail in matters related to corruption are linked to People’s Party.

5. He claims that the environment was harder for him to do his job

My observation:

Under the same environment, a less empowered govt institution, the ombudsman, was doing their job perfectly well when Matemba was sitting on Karim, MRA recruitments, 518 billion DPP cashgate etc.

I conclude therefore that even if we allocated the whole country’s budget to ACB, Matemba adzakhalabe Matemba. We only knew Jane Ansah was a time waster and a cadet after we recruited Kachale. Time shall judge him…